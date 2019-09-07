ALLEN, Glenda C. (Merry)

ALLEN - Glenda C. (nee Merry)

Of Angola, NY, entered into rest September 4, 2019, age 85. Wife of the late Rodney C. Allen; dearest mother of Donald (Debbie), Paul (Cheryl), Peter, Darryl (Patty) and the late Ann Walczak - McQuiggan; sister of Joan C. (late Richard) Fitzgerald and the late John Merry; Also survived by 11 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Family will be present to receive friends, Sunday from 2-4 PM and 6-8 PM at the ADDISON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 262 N. Main St. Angola, NY where services will be held Monday at 12 Noon. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc.