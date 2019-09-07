66-year-old man accused of threatening to stab Falls cop

A man sought for causing a disturbance in a pair of stores Friday evening earned additional charges when he waved a "sharp, bladed object" in an apparent attempt to stab a police officer, Niagara Falls Police reported.

Officers responded to the Dollar General store at 8735 Niagara Falls Blvd. shortly after 8 p.m. to investigate reports that a man was yelling obscenities and threats at shoppers and passersby. Officers said they found Brian L. Benjamin, 66, of Pine Avenue, walking in the 9100 block of Niagara Falls Boulevard, still yelling and making threats of violence. Police said that he also threatened them before being taken into custody.

After being transported to police headquarters, Benjamin allegedly made a veiled threat and then flashed a knife-like object towards Officer William Larue while being removed from the police cruiser. Benjamin was charged with disorderly conduct, menacing a police officer and assault on a police officer, according to reports.