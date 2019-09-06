WILCOX, Charles F.

WILCOX - Charles F. Aged 72, of Colden, NY. Passed away September 4, 2019. Born March 20, 1947, son of Francis and Katherine (Cholody) Wilcox. He was an RN for Deaconess Hospital and Buffalo General Hospital for over 30 years. Survived by two sons; Jonathan (Amanda) Wilcox and Zachary (Jacqueline) Wilcox; brother, David (Margaret) Wilcox, and sister, Barbara (James) Baker. Also surviving are two grandchildren, Luke and Ben Wilcox and several nieces and nephews. Predeceased by parents and sister, Susan Wilcox. Friends may call on Saturday, September 14, from 4-7 PM at Mentley Funeral Home, Inc., 105 East Main St. in Gowanda, NY. Memorials to charity of donor's choice.