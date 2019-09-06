WIESMORE, Thomas J.

WIESMORE - Thomas J. September 4, 2019; beloved son of Thomas E. Wiesmore and Leslie A. Zepka; devoted grandson of John and Patricia Obarka, Dan and Dagmar Zepka; cherished nephew of Patricia Wiesmore and Lisa (Bruce) Kephart; also survived by many loving family and friends. The family will be present Sunday from 7-9 PM at the (Lancaster-Depew Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 6050 Transit Road. Funeral Services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Suicide Prevention Coalition of Erie County.