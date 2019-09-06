WHIPPLE, Logan Derbyshire (DIXON)

It is with great sadness that the family of Logan Derbyshire Whipple (nee Dixon) announces her passing on August 19, 2019. Born on July 24, 1979, she leaves behind her beloved daughter Lola Grace, the light of her life; her parents Robert and Debra (nee Derbyshire) Dixon; her brother Jesse (Kristen) Dixon; and their children Ani and Myles Dixon. She will be lovingly remembered by her aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family and friends. "Logan your adventurous spirit is free to soar." A Private Memorial Service was held at her parents home. Arrangements by Lombardo Funeral Home (Southtowns Chapel). Online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com