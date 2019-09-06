West Seneca man sentenced to 3 years for attacking girlfriend inside her home

A West Seneca man was sentenced Thursday to three years in prison for a May incident in which he attacked his girlfriend inside her home, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Eric Miller, 46, was sentenced by State Supreme Court Justice Deborah A. Haendiges to a sentence of three years in prison followed by three years of post-release supervision. Miller pleaded guilty to the felony charge of second-degree strangulation, the highest charge against him, on June 19.

Prosecutors said that at about 8:10 p.m. on May 8, Miller assaulted his girlfriend inside her West Seneca home.

The victim attempted to escape, but Miller chased her into the garage and choked her to the point of unconsciousness, according to prosecutors. Once she regained consciousness, the victim ran to another house. A neighbor helped her inside and called 911. West Seneca Police officers responded and found Miller hiding in the bushes outside of the victim’s residence.

As part of the sentence, Justice Haendiges issued an order of protection in favor of the victim, which remains in effect until 2030.