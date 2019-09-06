Two arrested on charges stemming from fatal one-car crash in 2015

A man and a woman from Franklinville were arrested Thursday on charges related to a fatal one-car crash that occurred nearly four years ago, the New York State Police announced Friday.

Brian C. Shobert, 41, was arrested by troopers out of the State Police Office in Machias and has been charged with five offenses, including criminally negligent homicide, vehicular manslaughter, driving while intoxicated and leaving the scene of a personal injury accident. Shobert and Michele L. Harter, 46, have both been charged with first-degree reckless endangerment.

The Oct. 23, 2015, crash killed Steven J. Kessler, 39, of Grand Island, whose body was found outside a home on Humphrey Road in the Town of Humphrey in Cattaraugus County. At the time, State Police said he was the apparent victim of a car accident that occurred a short distance from where he was found.

State Police said an investigation by troopers from the Olean and Machias offices showed that Shobert and Harter were the other occupants of the car at the time of the crash and that they left the scene.

Cattaraugus County District Attorney Lori P. Rieman presented the case to a grand jury and received indictments against Shobert and Harter, who were both arraigned in Cattaraugus County Court. Shobert was ordered to be held in Cattaraugus County Jail on $25,000 bail or $50,000 bond, while Harter was released under the supervision of Cattaraugus County Probation.