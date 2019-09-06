SKWIERCZYNSKI, Shirley C. (Taberski)

Of Depew, September 3, 2019. Beloved wife for 65 years of Richard J.; devoted mother of Joan Busch, Richard (Mel), Karl (Tammy) Spencer, and late LeeAnn (Fred) Kaplan; loving grandmother of Sara (Robert) Mingus, Jill (Tony Hoag) Argento, Heather (Robert Tomac) Kaplan, Mary (Michael) Schick and Rachel Spencer; cherished great-grandmother of RuthAnn, Nolan, Charlotte and Hawkins; dear sister of Aurelia (late Anthony) Sturman, late Alfred (Mary) Taberski, Irene (Leo) Fuglewicz, Louise (Chester) Kaczynski and Victoria (Steven) Dejewski; Survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Mother Teresa Parish at St. James Church, 496 Terrace Blvd., Depew, Saturday at 9:30 AM. Please assemble at Church. Online condolences may be left at cichonborgoszfuneralhome.com