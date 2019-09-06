Richert brothers put Smoke on the Water restaurant up for sale

J.J. Richert and his brother Kevin have put their City of Tonawanda restaurant up for sale.

Smoke on the Water, 77 Young St., has been serving up barbecue and kicked-up family food since the Richerts opened it in 2012.

Now that their families have grown, the brothers said in a statement, it's time to reconsider how they spend their time. "Eight years, five children, thousands of loyal customers, dedicated employees and countless memories later we are moving on to the next chapter," they wrote.

The brothers worked together at their accessible fine-dining restaurant Torches, opened in 2007, in Kenmore. They branched out to Smoke on the Water, run by Kevin, until closing Torches in 2015.

"We opened Smoke on the Water for our family, and are now selling for the same reason," they wrote. "Things are different for us now and we need to be able to focus our attention and efforts on our youngsters."

Their business has "grown exponentially every year," and they're looking for a "motivated entrepreneur" to take over, they wrote.

The restaurant will remain open until they find the right buyer, but no more gift cards will be sold, they wrote.

