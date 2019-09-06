Reporters' Notebook: Sept. 6, 2019

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to comedian Jeff Foxworthy, born on this date in 1958, “Now, it’s true I married my wife for her looks ... but not the ones she’s been givin’ me lately.”

WINNERS WANTED – St. Teresa’s Church will hold its ninth annual Appliance and Electronics Raffle, featuring 25 prizes with a total retail value of more than $10,000, on Saturday in the Parish Center, 33 Mineral Springs Road. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Raffles begin at 7. Tickets are $25 and include beer, pop, pizza and snacks. For more info, call 822-0608, ext. 3.

MERSEY BEAT – A free concert with the band 45 RPM, playing British Invasion hits of the 1960s and more, will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Williamsville Depot, 86 S. Long St., Williamsville. Door prizes and food will be available. Lawn chairs are welcome.

HUNGRY? – St. Casimir’s Church holds a Grandparents Day pancake breakfast from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday in the Social Center, 1833 Clinton St. Tickets are $9, pre-sale only, and are available after Sunday Mass or by calling 432-7755 or 362-0199.

St. Jude the Apostle Parish, 800 Niagara Falls Blvd., North Tonawanda, offers a BW’s chicken barbecue and basket raffle from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Dinners are $10. Desserts are available for $1.

Trinity Old Lutheran Church, 3445 Sheridan Drive near Sweet Home Road, Amherst, hosts its annual Chiavetta’s chicken barbecue and theme basket raffle from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday. Dinners are $12. A portion of the proceeds benefit the Alzheimer’s Association and Hearts and Hands. For info, call 836-4868.

Lt. Col. Matt Urban Post 7275, Veterans of Foreign Wars, 3741 Walden Ave., Lancaster, holds a chicken dinner and raffle from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. Dinners are $10 advance, $11 at the door. For info, call 681-8387.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Tiffany Lankes, Helen Colbert, Dr. Saleh Fetouh, Kim Ziegler, Concetta Muscarella, Sheila Benoit, Sean Kirst, Sister Mary Antonille Tyczkowski, Sister Jeremy Marie Miedura, Colleen O’Brien, Ed “Pinky” Penkalski, Eileen Braniecki, Nancy Yager, Erin Maghran, Renee Ward Sterling, Kristen Solack, Judy Schmidt, Larry Zak, Den M. Long, Claudia Emmerson, Anthony Ioviero, John Baginski, Barbara Byrne, Renee Hartnett, Ken Pawlowski, Jim Boyle, Dave Roberts, Jessica Korkomiz, Sandie Costanzo, Mark Bernas, Andrew M. Covell and Terrie L. Covell.

AND SATURDAY – Jordan Toohey, Brendan Mehaffy, Mary A. Durlak, Brendan Haggerty, Ann Cunningham, Dana Szymkowiak, Beth Nelson, Ron Bieger, Brett Hall, Marilyn Bowers, Denzil D’Souza, Robert Shanahan and Robert Hugh Docherty.

AND SUNDAY – Marquita Strong, Jennifer Mecozzi, Tanya Percy, Gregg Gellman, Alex Czuprynski, Matthew John Panek, Debbie Calway, Julie Wade, Dr. Joseph Buran, Kelsey Buran, Amanda Lacey, Jim Garvey, Nicole Bartus, Brennan Grove, John Boyle and Nick Borowski.

