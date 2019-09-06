PUNNETT, Milton B.

PUNNETT - Milton B. September 5, 2019, age 89. Beloved husband of Thelma (nee Porter) Punnett; devoted father of Charles Punnett and Kathi Miller; loving grandfather of Steven (Amy), Stacey, Patrick, Joseph (Molly) and four great-grandchildren. Family and friends are invited Saturday, September 7, 2019, at 1 PM to attend a Memorial Service celebrated at Fox Run Maloney Center, 1 Fox Run Lane, Orchard Park, NY 14127. Mr. Punnett was a retired Mechanical Engineer at ChemFab Corporation in Buffalo, NY.