Police: After hit-and-run in Clarence, woman arrested with three empty wine bottles in car

A Buffalo woman who was tracked down after a hit-and-run crash in Clarence Thursday with three empty bottles of wine in her car was arrested for driving while intoxicated and other charges, according to the Erie County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies said Casandra Mentecky, 26, had a blood-alcohol level three times the legal limit of .08 after she was pulled over, resulting in a charge of aggravated DWI (BAC of .18 or more). Mentecky was also charged with DWI, leaving the scene of a property damage accident, drinking alcohol in a vehicle on the highway and an unsafe lane change.

Deputies responded to calls regarding a hit-and-run crash that occurred at Main Street and Goodrich Road in the Town of Clarence at about 8:40 p.m. Thursday. Deputies located the vehicle on Sheridan Drive near Clearview Drive and performed a traffic stop.

When asked to produce a driver’s license and registration, Mentecky handed over a store receipt, deputies said. Deputies said Mentecky failed field sobriety tests, and that deputies found "three empty bottles of wine along with an insulated cup in the driver’s cup holder full of a liquid that smelled like wine."

Deputies said Mentecky was released to a sober third party with tickets returnable to Clarence Town Court.