Olean Police arrest teen in connection with alleged threats

A 15-year-old boy was arrested Friday in connection with alleged threats made via social media on Aug. 29 and again Thursday against Olean High School students, according to the Olean Police Department on its Facebook page.

The individual was taken into custody at 3:30 p.m. and charged with two felony counts of making a terroristic threat.

The youth, whose identity was not released by police, will be arraigned in Family Court, according to the statement on Facebook and an email sent to media from Capt. Robert Blovsky.

Earlier Friday, the Olean City School District announced on Facebook that it was investigating "a threat posted on social media."

The full statement:

"The Olean City School District is aware that there has been a threat posted on social media. The district takes all threats seriously and the authorities are aware and conducting an investigation.

"The safety of our students and employees is our top priority and we are dedicated to insure they are safe."