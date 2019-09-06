Meatball Street Brawl set for Sept. 15

If all those chicken wings have you looking for a change of pace, here’s a chance at all the meatballs you can handle.

The fourth edition of Meatball Street Brawl shuts down West Mohawk Street in front of Osteria 166 on Sept. 15.

At least 20 restaurants will be competing for the favors of eaters, who can try all the meatballs – in regular menu and creative versions – before deciding who gets their vote.

The eating starts at 11:30 a.m., so you can get your first round of judging in before the Bills take on the Giants in East Rutherford, NJ. The game will be on a junior Jumbotron.

The event, organized by Osteria 166, benefits charities like the Food Bank of Western New York, the New York Restaurant Association Educational Foundation, and Make-a-Wish.

The 2019 Meatball Street Brawl challengers are: 31 Club, Allen Burger Venture, Amici Ristorante, Bada Bing, Belsito, Carte Blanche, D-Tour Martini Bar, Finnerty’s Tap Room, Forno Napoli, Frankie Primo’s +39, Hooked Restaurant, Ilio DiPaolo’s, Lime House, Marco’s, Misuta Chow’s, Molinaro’s, Oliver’s, Osteria 166, Ristorante Lombardo and Sinatra’s.

Tickets are $21 through meatballstreetbrawl.com.

