MARKHAM, Joyce E. (Nagle)

September 1, 2019, wife of the late Clair Markham; beloved mother of Claudia (Bryan) Markham-Ahl and Cathy (Robert) Hebb; cherished grandmother of Clare and James Hebb, great-grandson Cace Hottle; She was preceded in death by her parents, Ivan and Stella (DeBuhr) Nagle, husband, Clair Markham and her sister and brother-in-law Thelma and Niles Roesser. A memorial service will be held at 11AM Saturday, September 7, 2019 at the First United Presbyterian Church 35 Park Place Silver Creek, NY. Arrangements by the Hole-Parker Funeral Chapel. Share condolences at www.holeparkerfc.com