As I sit here waiting to hear about the next mass shooting, I had an idea.

Why not put an onerous tax on ammunition and other accessories the gun owners need.

This won’t stop all mass shootings but might stop a few. Some states are trying this with vaping products and it was done long ago on alcohol and cigarettes.

If nothing else, it would raise money for the jurisdiction that did this.

Alan R. Bojarski

North Tonawanda