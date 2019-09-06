LaGRAFF, William

LaGRAFF - William Of Cocoa Beach, FL passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family Sunday, September 1, 2019 at age 77. William was born in WNY where he graduated from Riverside HS and raised his family in Niagara Falls until his retirement of 42 years from GM's Tonawanda Engine Plant in 2004 where he relocated to Cocoa Beach, FL. He was a member of the Hamburg Invaders, Geneva Appleknockers and Syracuse Brigadiers Drum and Bugle Corps where he played French horn. In his retirement he enjoyed his Florida home and was noted for always coming back to WNY to be a part of his family's life events. He is loved and will be dearly missed by his daughter Tamara (Antonio) Roberts; son Derek (Tamara) LaGraff; grandchildren Bianca (Dominic) Fraterrigo, Dominica Roberts, and Kaitlyn LaGraff; and great-grandchild Alessia Fraterrigo. He donated his body to UB for medical research. Memorial Service will be held at a later date.