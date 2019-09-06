Inmate caught after attempted escape while at medical center

An inmate of the Chautauqua County Jail faces additional charges after he was caught attempting to escape while at a medical center, according to the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office.

Alden W. Wing, 32, of Jamestown, was charged Aug. 31 with second-degree attempted escape and resisting arrest following the incident at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center at Chautauqua.

While at UPMC Chautauqua, deputies say that Wing attempted to escape. While deputies who were with Wing took him back into custody, he resisted arrest.

A warrant of arrest was issued for Wing from the City of Jamestown Court, and that warrant was placed as a detainer on him at Chautauqua County Jail. A detainer holds a person in custody without the possibility of bail.

Wing will appear in Jamestown City Court for arraignment on a later date.

According to the Jamestown Post-Journal, Wing was arrested Aug. 24 on a charge of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (allegedly methamphetamine) and had a warrant out of Jamestown.