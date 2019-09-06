IEDA, James V. Jr.

IEDA - James V. Jr. Aged 71, of Ellicottville, NY, died Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Olean General Hospital. Son of the late James V. Ieda Sr. and former Victoria Miller, who survives. Jim married the former Annette Rowley, who survives. He taught vocal music for 34 years at Lake Shore Central School after receiving his Masters in Music Education from Fredonia University. He and Annette moved to Ellicottville, where they taught snowboarding and became music ministers for the Holy Name of Mary RC Church. He performed local concerts and fundraisers with his family, and played piano and percussion for the Orchard Park Symphony. Jim held many hobbies but music was his passion. He taught piano lessons until his FTD dementia slowed him down. Jim loved his Angola and Ellicottville communities, whom will miss him dearly. Besides his mother and wife of 48 years, Jim is survived by sons, Christopher (Carrie) Ieda and James (Anneke) Ieda III, daughter Juliette Keddie, and brother Edward (Beverly) Ieda. Also surviving are grandchildren Victoria Ieda, Martin Ieda, Aiden and Ava Ieda, Matthew Keddie, and Benjamin Keddie. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, September 21, at 10 AM from the Holy Name of Mary RC Church in Ellicottville. In lieu of flowers, please honor Jim's memory by donating to the WNY Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association or to FTD Research. Arrangements by Mentley Funeral Home, Inc., 411 Rock City St., Little Valley.