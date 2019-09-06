HIRSCH, Jacqueline Elisabeth

HIRSCH, Jacqueline Elisabeth - May 30, 1985 - September 6, 2008. To our precious daughter, Jacquie, our Jax, our "Tink", our Angel. It has been 11 years since you were taken from us leaving our hearts broken and filled with sorrow. Too much time has passed since we last saw your smile, joined in your laughter, and held you. We have so many memories and we cherish each one, yet it is hard to accept that there will be no more. We remember the happy times we all spent together; they are a gift we will never forget. We work hard to continue the mission you started and we hope you are proud of what we have accomplished in your memory. The example you set, and the lessons you taught us are with us always. You showed kindness, compassion, caring and understanding that made us so proud. During our times of weakness and doubt, we remind ourselves of the strength, hope and courage you showed us during your fight. The determination to honor your legacy inspires us to help others and make a difference in their lives, as you have for so many others. We thank you for the endless joy, happiness and never-ending love you gave us and the dreams you shared with us. You taught us to believe in ourselves and our mission. You are with us every minute of every day and we will always be "4". Never forget how very much we miss you and always remember that we will love you forever and ever and always, and longer than that. Love, mom and dad

Dear Jax, there is never a day that goes by where we don't think about you, miss you and love you. Your smile, laugh and courage continues to inspire us and we strive every day to love life the way you always did. We will keep working hard to find a cure and to help other people when they need it. I know you would be proud of all that has been accomplished in your name. Watch over us and keep us safe. We love and miss you each and every day. Love always and forever, your big brother TJ, Amanda and Franklin

Jacquie, We miss you as much today as the day you left us,Papa & Sharon

Precious Jacquie, I still hear your voice and see your beautiful smile. I miss you and love you forever,Bree

Miss you and love you very much. Love, your Nana and forever Papa

My dear sweet girl. Every day we go on. But it doesn't get any easier. Thank you for helping us get through the days and nights. So much of our lives is directed by what you have taught us, and the lessons we have learned. Even though we are making a difference, the hole in our hearts is still there and won't ever go away. I love you with all my heart and soul forever and ever, Aunt Deee Jacquie, not a day goes by that we don't think of you and miss your smile. Always in our hearts, until we are all together again. Keep sending us your "Tink Winks." Always Believing, Aunt Sheryl, Danielle, Ang, Marianne and Kerri

Jacquie, we never had the chance to spend time with you before you became an angel, however, you continue to live through the stories our family shares, and because of this, you will always be a part of our lives. Love your littlest Believers, Olivia, Molly, Gianna, Evelina, Claire and Morgan