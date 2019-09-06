Devare Mathis was a big part of West Seneca East’s offense as the Trojans employed the “ground and pound” approach to beat Amherst, 38-20, Friday night at Dimp Wagner Field.

Mathis rumbled for 195 yards and a touchdown as West Seneca East racked up more than 350 yards on the ground. Quarterback Brady Frys added 82 yards rushing and threw for 87 yards and a touchdown.

The Trojans started off slow. Amherst’s Nick Marshall took the opening kick return 85 yards for a touchdown, and the game was tied at 14 after the first quarter.

East made some halftime adjustments and started to open up the game in the second half. The team scored 20 points in the third quarter, while tightening up on defense to keep the Tigers at bay.

Cameron Cacciotti had four sacks and a safety for the defending Class A champions.

Class AA

Bennett 28, Clarence 13: The Perry brothers made their presence known in the Tigers’ win over Clarence. The elder brother, D’Jae, rushed for 190 yards and two touchdowns while Rashad, a 6-foot-3, 240-pound freshman, had two sacks and seven tackles.

“He’s going to be a force to reckon with,” said coach Steve McDuffie.

Class A

Orchard Park 49, Frontier 14: Quakers quarterback Jake Sharp had a fine day under center, going 24 of 29 for 295 yards and five touchdowns. Jonathan Lander hauled in two of those scores and 104 yards.

Orchard Park opened up with two touchdowns before Frontier cut the lead to 21-14 halfway through the second quarter.

Sharp and the rest of the Quakers came alive. He connected for touchdowns of 17, 14 and 31 yards, and Tommy Sullivan ran for another 21-yard touchdown as Orchard Park got its first win of the season.

Sweet Home 40, Williamsville South 26: The Panthers got their first victory since the 2017 season. Jamel Lucas opened with a touchdown to give the Panthers the lead early in the game.

South Park 38, Grand Island 6: Junior Mykell Hepburn was sensational under center for the Sparks. He threw for 364 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 46 yards.

Dre Augustiniak was on the receiving end of two of those touchdowns. He finished with 104 yards receiving. Anthony Mack returned an interception back 37 yards for South Park.

Starpoint 20, Kenmore East 14: The Spartans and Bulldogs were tied at 14 headed into the fourth quarter. Aiden Davis broke the tie by plunging over the goal line for a 1-yard touchdown.

Senior Joe Carlson hauled in two touchdown receptions, a 35-yarder and a 71-yarder, from sophomore quarterback Carson Marcus.

Hamburg 29, Williamsville East 0: The Bulldogs did most of their damage on the ground. Senior Dominic Manzella rushed for 103 yards and one touchdown on 15 carries. Fullback Spencer Dix rumbled for 83 yards and two more touchdowns.

Class B

Lew-Port 28, Medina 0: The Lancers’ Gino Fontanarosa turned in an electric performance in his first game back from an injury suffered early last season. The senior put up 258 total yards and three scores, including a 50-yard screen touchdown. Lew-Port has won four games in a row dating back to last season.

Depew 14, Alden 6: Christian Pagano took his first-ever varsity touch (and the first play from scrimmage) 80 yards for a Wildcats touchdown. The junior finished with 216 yards rushing on 17 carries. Tyler Connors and P.J. Burns led the way on defense with six tackles each.

Lake Shore 62, Eden 22: Lake Shore maintained a 26-8 lead at halftime before exploding for another 36 points in the second half of the game. It was the team’s first victory sporting its brand-new uniforms.

Class C

Akron 28, Silver Creek 6: The Tigers took control of this game thanks to a 21-point third quarter. Until then, the game had been close.

Quarterback Adam Mietz went 7 of 10 for 93 yards and two touchdowns. Sophomore running back Aidan Smith rushed for 111 yards and two touchdowns, including a 49-yarder that sealed the game.

Smith also caught a touchdown pass from Mietz.

Wilson 47, Roy-Hart 0: The Lakemen got two-touchdown performances from seniors Brayden Dunlap and Drew Westmoreland.

Dunlap had rushing scores of 15 and 11 yards, while Westmoreland hauled in a 35-yard pass from quarterback Robert Atlas and also rushed for a 22-yard touchdown.

Class D

Randolph 40, Salamanca 13: Junior Issac Hind had a 99-yard kickoff return for a touchdown as the Cardinals spoiled Warriors’ coach Chad Bartoszek’s first game coaching at his alma mater.

Nonleague

St. Francis 50, Erie (Pa.) 22: The defending Monsignor Martin champions didn’t hold back. Xzavier Janczylik ran for an 85-yard touchdown on the first play from scrimmage and quarterback Jake Ritts connected with Connor Black for a two-point conversion.

It was a common trend for the rest of the game. Ritts finished 13 of 18 for 190 yards, three touchdowns and an interception. Janczylik rushed for 213 yards and two total scores.

Franklinville/Ellicottville 35, Allegany-Limestone 6: Junior signal-caller Logan Thomas rushed for three touchdowns and over 100 yards. He also connected with Niklas Logel for a score.

Tyler Clear ran for an 88-yard touchdown as the Titans built a 28-0 halftime lead over the Gators.

Iroquois 47, Timon-St. Jude 18: The Chiefs erased early 6-0 and 12-7 deficits before taking control of the game in the third quarter.

Quarterback Trey Kleitz went 7-of-16 for 151 yards and three touchdowns in his varsity debut. Running back Blake Owens racked up 227 yards and three touchdowns as Iroquois went with a power running scheme.

“We knew they would be blitzing,” said assistant coach Jason Gasz.