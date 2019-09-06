High School Extra: Clarence boys soccer stays undefeated

Clarence’s boys soccer team has picked up right where it left off after winning the Class AA title last season.

The Red Devils improved to 4-0 overall and 2-0 in the division with a 6-0 victory over Frontier on Friday.

Senior Taha Ahmed recorded a hat trick to lead Clarence offensively. Eli Biddelcom assisted on two goals.

Elsewhere, Lafayette also stayed undefeated after a 5-4 overtime win over International Prep.

The Violets got two goals from Yohanna Maonewa, including the game-winner, and improved to 3-0 overall and 2-0 in the D’Youville Cup.

EA tops St. Francis

East Aurora got goals from Liam Reynolds and Brennan Weppner as the Blue Devils topped last season’s Monsignor Martin runner-up St. Francis in boys soccer on Friday.

Miles Klube earned the shutout in net. East Aurora, the defending Class B-1 champion, is now 3-0 this season.

SHA to face Lockport

Sacred Heart’s girls soccer team advanced to the championship game of the Lockport Tournament by defeating Wilson, 2-1, Friday at Lockport High School.

Devin Ryan and Gretta Bair scored for Sacred Heart.

The Sharks will play Lockport in the championship round on Saturday. The Lions beat Cardinal O’Hara, 1-0. Brynn Wittcop had the lone tally for Lockport.

Grassl earns shutout

Alden’s Alexis Grassl recorded her second shutout of the season as the Bulldogs beat Depew, 3-0, on Friday in a nonleague tilt.

Grassl made six saves for Alden. Ava Eichensehr led the team offensively with a goal and an assist.

Kamberaj has big day

Maya Kamberaj was stellar in net for West Seneca West as the Indians topped Starpoint, 2-0, in a nonleague girls soccer tilt.

Kamberaj made 10 saves for West Seneca West. She made 15 on Thursday in a loss to Frontier.

The Indians got goals from Ava Barth and Sophia Bernardoni and are now 2-2 this season.

Eden’s Kobie nets three

Sophomore Lydia Kobie scored three goals for Eden as the Raiders’ field hockey squad took down visiting Hamburg, 5-0.

Emma Cooper and Lily Sobczyk were responsible for Eden’s other two tallies.

The Raiders, last year’s Class C runners-up, are now 1-1 this season.

Will North rallies late

Iroquois drew first blood, but Williamsville North field hockey was able to rally for a 3-1 victory Friday night.

Jillian Quinn scored in the first minute of play for the Chiefs, but the Spartans knotted the game up at the 18:32 mark.

North came to life in the second half, scoring two unanswered goals with 11 minutes to spare to earn the victory.

LS notches first win

Lake Shore’s girls volleyball team took home its first league victory of the season after a back-and-forth contest with rival Iroquois on Friday.

Abbey Hanes and Kendal Haberer, whom coach Brian Dziewa called his “key players,” combined for 13 kills and five aces.

The two, both juniors and skilled outside hitters, are among the most experienced players returning to Lake Shore’s roster.

The team lost four to graduation last spring and another two left for basketball, Dziewa said.

Lake Shore’s roster still features plenty of juniors and seniors. 8th grader Mariah Joslyn has stood out as well.