GROAT, Ralph E.

GROAT - Ralph E. Of Buffalo, entered into rest September 3, 2019. Beloved husband of Patricia A. (nee Merkel) Groat; devoted father of Michael (Heather) Groat and David (Ashley) Groat; cherished grandfather of Amanda; loving son of the late Ernest and Evangeline Groat; dear brother of Jean Piatasik and Edward Wacker; also survived by nieces, nephews, and relatives. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Sunday from 2-6 PM, where the Funeral Service will be held on Monday morning at 10 o'clock. Interment Elmlawn Cemetery. Mr. Groat served in the United States Marine Corps. Condolences shared at www.lombardofuneralhome.com