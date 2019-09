Smiles at One More for Michael at Music on Main

The Williamsville Business Association's weekly summer concert series Music on Main was extended for one more week to raise money to benefit local musician Michael DiSanto, who suffered a stroke in July. See who strolled Main Street in Williamsville - where several bars, restaurants and other businesses donated money and accepted donations for DiSanto, on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019.