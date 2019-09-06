Offical's meet prior to North Tonawanda and Niagara Wheatfield at Vetter Stadium.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
North Tonawanda captains wait for the coin toss prior to playing Niagara Wheatfield at Vetter Stadium.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Niagara Wheatfield captains make their way to the coin toss prior to playing North Tonawanda at Vetter Stadium.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
North Tonawanda cheerleader Brooke Normandis performs during first half action against Niagara Wheatfield at Vetter Stadium.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
North Tonawanda fans stand for the National Anthem as the sun sets prior to first half action against Niagara Wheatfield at Vetter Stadium.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Niagara Wheatfield kick returner Matt Lysiak returns the opening kickoff back 75 yards for a touchdown against North Tonawanda during first half action at Vetter Stadium on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019. (Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News)
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Niagara Wheatfield kick returner Matt Lysiak (19) celebrates his 75 yard kickoff return with Griffin Cronewell against North Tonawanda during first half action at Vetter Stadium.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Niagara Wheatfield quarterback Chris Gordon throws against North Tonawanda during first half action at Vetter Stadium.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Niagara Wheatfield running back Joey Kiszka Jr. runs around the corner against North Tonawanda during first half action at Vetter Stadium.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Niagara Wheatfield receiver Andy Klebaur catches a touchdown pass against North Tonawanda during first half action at Vetter Stadium.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Niagara Wheatfield receiver Matt Lysiak catches a touchdown pass against North Tonawanda during first half action at Vetter Stadium.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
North Tonawanda against Niagara Wheatfield during first half action at Vetter Stadium.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
The moon over North Tonawanda and Niagara Wheatfield during first half action at Vetter Stadium.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
North Tonawanda coach Rick Tomm congratulates Seth Franusiak on a touchdown drive against Niagara Wheatfield during first half action at Vetter Stadium.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Niagara Wheatfield receiver Andy Klebaur catches a touchdown pass against North Tonawanda during first half action at Vetter Stadium.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
North Tonawanda lineman Chris Kinney recovers a fumble against Niagara Wheatfield during first half action at Vetter Stadium.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
North Tonawanda quarterback Nash Rieselman throws against Niagara Wheatfield during first half action at Vetter Stadium.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
North Tonawanda receiver Camerin Holmes cannot catch a pass in the end zone as he is defended by Niagara Wheatfield's Bryson Solomon during first half action at Vetter Stadium.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
North Tonawanda quarterback Nash Rieselman throws against Niagara Wheatfield during first half action at Vetter Stadium.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Niagara Wheatfield running back Joey Kiszka Jr. scores a two point conversion against North Tonawanda during first half action at Vetter Stadium.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
North Tonawanda player Anthony Swan lays injured against Niagara Wheatfield during first half action at Vetter Stadium.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
North Tonawanda players make their way to the locker room prior to playing Niagara Wheatfield at Vetter Stadium.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
An official goes over rules with North Tonawanda prior to playing Niagara Wheatfield at Vetter Stadium.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
North Tonawanda receiver Camerin Holmes celebrates his touchdown with teammates against Niagara Wheatfield during first half action at Vetter Stadium.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
North Tonawanda coach Rick Tomm gestures to his team against Niagara Wheatfield during first half action at Vetter Stadium.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Standing room only at the top of the Dick Grapes Memorial Press box for North Tonawanda and Niagara Wheatfield during first half action at Vetter Stadium.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
North Tonawanda quarterback Andrew Kosikowski looks to hand off against Niagara Wheatfield during first half action at Vetter Stadium.
