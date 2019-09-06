FRONCZAK, Florian A., Jr.

FRONCZAK - Florian A., Jr. September 4, 2019, of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved husband of the late Carolann (Dolka) Fronczak; brother of the late Irene (late Joseph) Golembiewski, dear uncle of Cynthia (Robert) Benner, James (Deborah) Golembiewski. Funeral Service from the barron-miller fuenral home, inc., 3025 William St., near Union Rd., Cheektowaga, Saturday from 9:30-11:30 AM at which time services will be held.