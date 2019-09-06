Former Lt. Gov. Stan Lundine to be honored by Robert H. Jackson Center

The life and career of former lieutenant governor, congressman and Jamestown Mayor Stan Lundine is the subject of a new exhibit at the Robert H. Jackson Center in Jamestown.

The center will highlight the influence of Lundine's career in observance of the 50th anniversary of his mayoral election in 1969. It will open at 5:30 p.m. Sunday in the center's Carl M. Cappa Theatre in an event that is free and open to the public.

A short documentary of Lundine's life will be screened at the opening of "Leading with Integrity and Innovation: Stan Lundine."

“Stan Lundine put Jamestown, N.Y., on the map in labor relations,” said Jamestown attorney Charles DeAngelo, who served as campaign manager for one of Lundine's congressional runs. “Stan inspired many successful community leaders with his ability to bring people with divergent views to the table in the interest of serving their greater community.”