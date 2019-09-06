Duplicate Bridge: Sept. 7, 2019

Learn bridge in a day with Sapphire Life Master Kathy Pollock beginning at 10 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, in the Bridge Center of Buffalo, 3362 Sheridan Drive, Amherst. Fee is $30, including lunch. For info and to register, call 310-4199 or email BridgeKat@gmail.com.

Extra points will be awarded, with no extra charge, at all games during the coming week at the Airport Bridge Club. Bridge Club Meridian also will offer extra points at its game at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 9.

The Buffalo Fall Sectional Tournament will be held Friday, Sept. 20, to Sunday, Sept. 22, in the Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst. Pairs games are at 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Swiss teams play at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. For more info, click this link.

Free bridge lessons for middle and high school students will begin at 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 8, and continue Sundays through Nov. 24 at the Bridge Center of Buffalo, 3362 Sheridan Drive, Amherst. For info, email Carol Bedell at lorac5@roadrunner.com.

Want to know where to play bridge or how to learn the game? Info is available from John Bava of Western New York Unit 116 at 908-256-6466 or email jbava@roadrunner.com.

The Delaware Wednesday Club has moved its games to the Bridge Center of Buffalo, 3362 Sheridan Drive at Sweet Home Road, Amherst. Games at 7 p.m. each Wednesday are invitational.

Tournament calendar

2019

Pittsburgh Labor Day Regional – DoubleTree Pittsburgh-Green Tree, 500 Mansfield Ave., Pittsburgh, Pa. Today, Saturday, Sept. 7, and Sunday, Sept. 8. For info, click this link.

Buffalo Fall Sectional – Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst, Friday, Sept. 20, to Sunday, Sept. 22. For info, click this link.

Rochester Fall Sectional – Webster Columbus Center, 70 Barrett Drive, Webster. Saturday, Sept. 28, and Sunday, Sept. 29. For info, click this link.

Great Lakes Fall Sectional – Erie Bridge Center, 1221 Grant Ave., Erie, Pa. Saturday, Sept. 28, and Sunday, Sept. 29. For info, click this link.

Buffalo Regional – Buffalo Grand Hotel (formerly Adam's Mark), 120 Church St., Buffalo. Tuesday, Oct. 15, to Sunday, Oct. 20. For info, click this link.

Niagara Falls Regional – Crowne Plaza Hotel, 5865 Falls Ave., Niagara Falls, Ont. Tuesday, Nov. 5, to Sunday, Nov. 10. For info, click this link.

Finger Lakes Sectional – Seneca Falls. Saturday, Nov. 16, and Sunday, Nov. 17.

District 5 Winter Sectional Tournament at the Clubs (STaC) – At local ACBL-sanctioned bridge clubs. Monday, Dec. 9, to Sunday, Dec. 15.

2020

Cleveland Rock and Roll Regional – Embassy Suites, 5800 Rockside Road, Independence, Ohio. Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, to Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020.

Buffalo Winter Sectional – Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst. Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, to Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020.

St. Catharines Sectional – Holiday Inn and Suites Parkway Conference Center, 327 Ontario St., St. Catharines, Ont. Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, to Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020.

Rochester Spring Sectional – Saturday, March 28, 2020, and Sunday, March 29, 2020.

Toronto Easter Regional – Sheraton Toronto Centre, 123 Queen St. West. Tuesday, April 7, 2020, to Sunday, April 12, 2020.

Rochester 199er Sectional – Friday, April 17, 2020, and Saturday, April 18, 2020.

Buffalo Spring Sectional – Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst. Friday, April 24, 2020, to Sunday, April 26, 2020.

Cleveland All-American Regional – Embassy Suites, 5800 Rockside Road, Independence, Ohio. Tuesday, May 19, 2020, to Monday, May 25, 2020.

Niagara-on-the-Lake Sectional – Niagara-on-the-Lake Community Centre, 14 Anderson Path, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont. Friday, June 5, 2020, to Sunday, June 7, 2020.

Ithaca Sectional – Saturday, June 13, 2020, and Sunday, June 14, 2020.

Southwest Ontario Regional – Bingemans Conference and Convention Centre, 425 Bingemans Centre Drive, Kitchener, Ont. Tuesday, July 7, 2020, to Sunday, July 12, 2020.

Rochester Summer Sectional – Saturday, July 11, 2020, and Sunday, July 12, 2020.

Syracuse Regional – Holiday Inn Syracuse, 441 Electronics Parkway, Liverpool. Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, to Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020.

St. Catharines 299er Sectional – Bridge Centre of Niagara, 6-2E Tremont Drive, St. Catharines, Ont. Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, and Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020.

Pittsburgh Labor Day Regional – DoubleTree Pittsburgh-Green Tree, 500 Mansfield Ave., Pittsburgh, Pa. Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, to Sunday, Sept. 7, 2020.

Buffalo Fall Sectional – Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst. Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, to Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020.

Rochester Fall Sectional – Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, and Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020.

Buffalo Regional – Buffalo Grand Hotel (formerly Adam's Mark), 120 Church St., Buffalo. Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, to Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020.

Finger Lakes Sectional – Seneca County Office Building, 1 DiPronio Drive, Seneca Falls. Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, and Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020.

Unit 255 Sectional – Niagara-on-the-Lake Community Centre, 14 Anderson Path, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont. Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, to Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020.

Bridge club websites:

Click names for links.

Bridge Center of Buffalo.

Bridge Club Meridian.

Western New York Unit 116.

Duplicate scores

Week of Aug. 26 to Sept. 1

ACBL Sanctioned Clubs

Airport Bridge Club Monday morning – North-south, A: Linda Burroughsford and Alan Greer, 62.17%; Nancy Wolstoncroft and Barbara Libby, 57.94%; B/C: Cynthia Helfman and Nadine Stein, 54.76%; Judy Kaprove and Nancy Littenberg, 50.79%; east-west, A: Bob Sommerstein and Allen Beroza, 66.67%; B: Jean Macdonald and Brian Block, 56.55%; C. (tie) Barbara Multerer and Art Schumacher, Marilyn Wortzman and Jim Easton, 50%.

Airport Bridge Club Tuesday morning – North-south, A: John Ziemer and David Millward, 58.99%; Martha and John Welte, 57.14%; B: Christine Malarkey and Brian Block, 53.17%; Barbara Sadkin and Joyce Greenspan, 51.59%; east-west, A: Judi Marshall and Barbara Libby, 63.39%; B: Sharon Chang and Ron Henrikson, 56.25%; C: Marilyn Wortzman and Jim Easton, 55.06%.

Airport Bridge Club Wednesday morning – North-south, A: Davis Heussler and Alan Greer, 60.71%; B: Nancy Littenberg and Jean Macdonald, 60.42%; C: Barbara Sadkin and Ruth Wurster, 44.94%; east-west, A: Nancy Wolstoncroft and Allen Beroza, 63.69%; John Bava and Mike Silverman, 62.20%; B: Dorothy May and Ed Morgan, 53.27%; C: Marilyn Wortzman and Jim Easton, 43.75%.

Airport Bridge Club Thursday morning – North-south, A: Elaine Kurasiewicz and Nancy Wolstoncroft, 64.58%; Helen Panza and Mike Silverman, 57.14%; B/C: Art Schumacher and Ron Henrikson, 54.76%; Pawan Matta and Cleveland Fleming, 49.11%; east-west, A: Martha and John Welte, 61.01%; B: Dorothy May and Ed Morgan, 57.14%; C: Nancy Kessler and Bob Kaprove, 54.17%.

Airport Bridge Club Friday morning – North-south, A: Miri Salamone-Burnett and Thom Burnett, 55.83%; Tom Fraas and Alan Greer, 55.42%; John Ziemer and Vic Bergsten, 54.58%; B: Barbara Sadkin and Bob Kaprove, 50.42%; east-west, A: Nancy Wolstoncroft and Mike Silverman, 55.42%; Martha and John Welte, 53.75%; B: Lois Tatelman and Nancy Littenberg, 52.92%.

Airport Bridge Club Saturday afternoon – A: Nancy Wolstoncroft and Alan Greer, 64.29%; B: Lois Tatelman and Joyce Greenspan, 59.52%; Martha and John Welte, 53.57%; Gay Simpson and Paul Zittel, 51.79%.

Bridge Center of Buffalo Monday evening – Novice game. A/B: John Houghtaling and Bruce Robert, 70%; C: (tie) Carol Licata and Stephane Ronget, Sarmishtha and Shyam Kumar, 48.33%.

Bridge Center of Buffalo Tuesday afternoon – Non-life masters. North-south, A: Lois Porter and Art Aronson, 54.11%; Ruth Nawotniak and Richard McGowan, 53.92%; B/C: Joanne Nover and Janet Desmon, 53.62%; Betty DeFeo and Rose Ann Grimaldi, 49.22%; east-west, A: Carol Roth and Patty Porter, 58.77%; B: Marcia Wright and Ginger Maiman, 58.04%; Jini and John Rubenstein, 57.18%; Jane Roberts and Laura Houghtaling, 54.11%; Linda Milch and Susan Cardamone, 53.79%; C: Diane Forrest and Marilyn Wallace, 52.03%.

Bridge Center of Buffalo Wednesday morning – A: Saleh Fetouh and Jay Costello, 59.30%; (3-way tie) Howard Foster and Mike Ryan, Joanne Kelley and Gary Schmitt, Ethan Xie and Jay Levy, 57.05%; B: Sue Bergman and Gene Finton, 56.73%; Susan Diner and Janie Polk, 52.89%.

Bridge Center of Buffalo Thursday afternoon – 999er game. North-south, A: Marilyn Wortzman and Jim Easton, 65.34%; B: Bill Rich and Vince Taeger, 63.64%; Paula Rosen and Maryann Szafran, 49.81%; C: Beverly Isenberg and Rose Ann Grimaldi, 47.54%; east-west, A: Jo Nasoff-Finton and Rajat Basu, 55.68%; Usha Khurana and Joe Miranda, 54.55%; B/C: Bonnie Clement and Fred Isenberg, 50.95%.

Bridge Center of Buffalo Thursday evening – Larry Abate and Bob Sommerstein, 57%; Dian Petrov and Saleh Fetouh, 55%; Christy Kellogg and Bert Hargeshimer, 51%; Cathy Majewski and Vince Taeger, 48%.

Bridge Center of Buffalo Friday morning – A: Ethan Xie and Glenn Milgrim, 66.67%; B: Howard Foster and Mike Ryan, 63.46%; C: Davis Heussler and Fred Yellen, 53.52%.

Bridge Center of Buffalo Saturday afternoon – A: Chris Urbanek and John Sinclair, 60.12%; B: Sue Neubecker and John Marvin, 58.93%; Ten-Pao Lee and Fred Yellen, 54.17%.

Bridge Club of East Aurora Wednesday morning – Lance Crawford and Maureen Cancilla, 63.1%; Dan Clark and Dave Larcom, 55.36%; (tie) Joanne LaFay and Lillian Gotshall, Joe Rooney and Merry Ostrander, 50%.

Bridge Club Meridian Monday morning – Sharon Benz and Deb Drury, 60.12%; Carol Bedell and Marietta Kalman, 54.76%; Bud Seidenberg and Fred Yellen, 54.17%.

Lockport Duplicate Bridge Tuesday evening – Miriam Regnet and Elve Johnston, 61.89%; Ed Harman and Joyce Kindt, 60.86%; Roy Crocker and John Lewis, 58.99%; John and Barbara Scott, 53.93%.

Lockport Duplicate Bridge Saturday afternoon – John Scott and Bob Linn, 66.67%; Miriam Regnet and Roy Crocker, 52.98%; Ed Harman and Bob Lederhouse, 52.38%.

Other clubs

Amherst Senior Center Monday afternoon – North-south, Sam Grossman and Shirley Cassety, 58%; George Mayers and Chuck Heimerl, 52%; east-west, Herb Falk and Marv Feuerstein, 57%; David Young and Christine Whiting, 51%.

Amherst Senior Center Thursday morning – North-south, George Mayers and Marian Morber, 63%; Sam Grossman and Shirley Cassety, 55%; east-west, Mike Mesirov and Sandy Rifkin, 64%; Fritz Schweiger and Marv Feuerstein, 59%.

Canterbury Woods Duplicate Wednesday – North-south, Harry Metcalf and Bob Kaiser, 62.5%; Sandy Recoon and Fred Nadel, 57.3%; east-west, David Reeves and Nelson Torre, 64.6%; Esther Greene and Ruth Lansing, 46.9%.

