DIAGOSTINO - Jean M. Of Tonawanda, entered into rest September 5, 2019. Loving daughter of the late Pasquale and Ellen Diagostino; dear sister of Patrick (Lynn) Diagostino and Sandra (John) Zabel; cherished aunt of Jennifer (David Stawski) Diagostino and Nicholas (fiance;e Emily Morris) Diagostino; also survived by other loving relatives and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Snyder Chapel), 4614 Main St., near Harlem, on Sunday from 2-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. John the Baptist Church, 1085 Englewood Ave., Kenmore, on Monday morning at 9:30 o'clock (please assemble at church). Entombment Mount Calvary Cemetery. Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com