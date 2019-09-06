Cheektowaga man sentenced for attempts to have sex with underage girls

A Cheektowaga man who pleaded guilty to felony charges in connection with his attempts to have sex with two underage girls was sentenced Friday in State Supreme Court to six months in jail, followed by 10 years of probation, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said that, over a two-year period, 65-year-old Michael Henry attempted on multiple occasions to engage in sexual conduct with the girls at a location in Cheektowaga.

On April 16, Henry pleaded guilty to two felony counts of second-degree attempted course of sexual conduct against a child.

District Attorney John J. Flynn commended Det. Terrence Griffin of the Cheektowaga Police for his work in the investigation.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Meghan E. Leydecker of the District Attorney's Special Victims Bureau.