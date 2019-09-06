Chautauqua County Jail prisoner allegedly makes attempt to flee

A prisoner en route from Chautauqua Town Court back to jail allegedly attempted to make a break for it, according to the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff's Office said Fletcher E. Walters III, 27, of Dewittville, was being being escorted from the court when he allegedly shoved the transporting deputy and attempted to flee on foot.

Walters allegedly continued to resist arrest prior to being captured and placed in a patrol car and transported back to the Chautauqua County Jail, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Walters was charged with felony first-degree attempted escape and second-degree harassment, the Sheriff's Office said. He is held in lieu of $210,000 bail.

Walters had been jailed since his arrest Aug. 27 on a charge of second-degree arson following investigation into a house fire on the night of Aug. 25. Two adults and two children escaped safely from the blaze, which destroyed a home on Centralia Hartfield Road in the Town of Chautauqua.