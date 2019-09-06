Catholic Health names chief operating officer

Catholic Health has added to its leadership team, naming a chief operating officer who most recently worked in Florida.

Dr. Hui Jiang-Saldana will join Catholic Health in October. The position of COO has been vacant since Mark Sullivan was elevated to president and chief executive officer in early 2018.

Saldana served as West Florida division vice president of operational excellence at Advent Health, one of the nation’s largest non-profit health systems, based in Orlando.

She also served as COO for Advent Health Hospital Tampa, a 513-bed tertiary care medical center.

Prior to that, she held healthcare leadership roles in Ohio.

"Dr. Saldana’s clinical and operational experience will be a tremendous asset to Catholic Health as we continue our efforts to improve quality and operational efficiency across our care continuum,” Sullivan said.