Where to get your outdoor workout after Canalside's season ends

Canalside Buffalo will bid the outdoor fitness season goodbye with a special event this weekend, but there will be other opportunities to feel better with an outdoor workout elsewhere as summer moves into fall.

BlueCross BlueShield of Western New York, which has sponsored outdoor fitness classes at Canalside since the start of summer, will host an End of Summer Fitness Bash on Sunday at Canalside.

The free event runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with family-friendly activities that include several classes, local vendors, an interactive Ninja Warrior Wall on the Great Lawn from noon to 4 p.m., live music, and food and drink specials.

Fitness classes in the VIP Tent include Zumba at 10 a.m., Meditation with Urban Monks at 10:30 a.m. and 11: 30 a.m., BoxStar Training at 11 a.m., Yoga at noon and BikeOrBar at 1 p.m.

Other events that continue for a few more weeks, broken down by category, include the following. They are free unless otherwise stated.

BIKE, RUN, WALK

Clarence Hollow Farmers Market bike ride: 9 a.m. Saturdays through Oct. 12, 10717 Main St., Clarence Hollow. Ten-mile, family-friendly bike ride. For more info, visit clarencefarmersmarket.com.

Slow Roll Buffalo: Riders can start to gather at 5:30 p.m. Mondays for a 10-mile guided excursion that starts at 6:30 through September, then 6 p.m. through October in various locations, mostly in the city. A few weekend rides also are thrown into the remaining mix. The next rolls to come: Monday at the Buffalo Maritime Center, 90 Arthur St.; and the Maritime Fest Bike Stampede at 1 p.m. next Saturday at the Colonel Ward Pumping Station, 2 Porter Ave. Learn more at slowrollbuffalo.org. Helmets mandatory.

Grand Island Sunset Striders: This new walking group had so much fun during the summer season that members extended the walks at 7 p.m. Tuesdays to Sept. 17, when walks will start at 6:30 p.m. weekly, as long as the weather cooperates. Meet in the parking lot on the West River Greenway Trail between Whitehaven and Staley roads. Learn more at facebook.com/SunsetStridersGrandIslandWalks.

Reflective walks: 10:45 a.m. the first Sunday of each month through November, starting and ending at Hoyt Lake, Delaware Park.

PADDLING

Kayak rentals and tours: Of the Buffalo River on various days through September. For info and to register, visit buffalopaddleworks.com.

OTHER CLASSES AND EVENTS

November project: Local chapter of national group devoted to a morning workout meets at 6 a.m. Wednesdays year-round, back steps at the Albright-Knox Art Gallery, Lincoln Parkway at Iroquois Drive, for a mix of cardio and strength exercise.

PILATES, TAI CHI, YOGA

Yoga on the Green: 9 a.m. Sundays through Oct. 13, Kenmore Village Green, Delaware Avenue at Delaware Road. Donations are encouraged.

