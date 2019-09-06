Diocese substantiates allegations against Rev. Dolinic

The Diocese of Buffalo announced Friday that it had substantiated allegations of sexual abuse against the Rev. Louis S. Dolinic, who spent most of his priesthood in North Tonawanda and was pastor of Our Lady of Czestochowa Church when he retired in 2010.

"Fr. Dolinic will remain on administrative leave until the results of the diocesan investigation are reviewed by the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith at the Vatican in Rome, who will make the final determination," the diocese said in a statement.

The announcement came after a review of allegations of sexual abuse by the diocese's Independent Review Board.

The diocese provided no details about when the abuse was alleged to have happened or where Dolinic was assigned at the time.

Dolinic was ordained in 1966 and served as an assistant pastor at St. Barbara Church in Lackawanna and at St. Andrew Church in Sloan in his early priesthood.

He was then assigned as an assistant pastor of St. Joseph Church in North Tonawanda in the 1970s. He served at St. John Kanty Church in Buffalo in the 1980s, before being assigned to North Tonawanda again in the late 1980s, this time as pastor of Our Lady of Czestochowa.

In 1995, he was appointed pastor of Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament in Depew.

Dolinic, 77, now lives in a Depew residence for retired priests.

In March 2018, Malone identified 42 priests as having had credible allegations of sexual abuse against them. Since Malone released the list of accused priests, Dolinic is the 15th priest who has been suspended from ministry, pending an investigation.