Friends Josh Allen, Sam Darnold aren't talking to each other this week

Josh Allen and Sam Darnold were roommates in California last year as both prepared for the NFL Draft. They rented a house together last winter as they prepared for their second season.

But both are serious about what they do and are putting their friendship aside this week as the teams prepare for Sunday's season opener.

"It’s fun to joke about it in the offseason and then now that it’s here, we’re not talking at all. It's go time," Darnold told New York reporters Thursday. "Obviously, I’m going to talk to him after the game and all that, but we’re both competitive so, it’s going to be fun to go up against him this second go-around."

It figures to be one of many meetings between the two franchise quarterbacks, something they realized when they were selected by teams in the same division.

"It’s fun to think about, even on draft night talking about it for a little bit jokingly, but now that it’s actually here, it’s very serious," Darnold said. "Like I said, we’re both very competitive people."

That competition extended to their workouts, although Darnold declined to go into details.

"All the time," Darnold said. "Usually if we’re training together, we usually do a competition at the end of every drill so we’ll always try to mix it in here and there."

"Josh wins sometimes. I win sometimes so we'll leave it at that," he said laughing.

Asked if Allen won any competitions on who could throw the ball farther, Darnold said, "He's got me on that. That's a given. He can throw it like 100 yards. So, he beats me at distance, some of the accuracy throws, I've got him ... "

Then Darnold laughed at his own joke.

“To find somebody who has a similar situation as you in life when not many people do, we’ve leaned on each other in that aspect," Allen said this week. "We’ve been really good to each other. I really cherish the friendship that me and Sam have. It continues to grow over the years.”