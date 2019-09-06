Patriots release Russell Bodine so Bills win the trade

You can declare Bills General Manager Brandon Beane the winner in last week's trade with the New England Patriots after the Pats released center Russell Bodine on Friday.

The move was reported by the Boston Globe.

The Bills acquired a sixth-round pick in 2020 for Bodine, who was unlikely to make the Bills' roster, on the day before the 53-man roster deadline.

Bodine, who signed with the Bills as a free agent in 2018, started 10 games last season before being placed on injured reserve.

The Patriots are expected to re-sign James Ferentz, who played two games with New England last season and was on the practice squad.