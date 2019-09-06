BROOKS, Genette D.

BROOKS - Genette D. Of Amherst, entered into rest on August 31, 2019, loving daughter of Genovieaur (Leo) Jackson and Dennis J. Brooks Sr.; cherished sister of Denise Brooks and Dennis Brooks Jr.; adored aunt of Mack Hill Jr and Danisha Hill; also survived by a loving host of relatives. Relatives and friends may visit the Lombardo Funeral Home (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd. near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Monday from 10-11 AM. A Funeral Service will immediately follow. Interment in Forest Lawn Cemetery. Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com