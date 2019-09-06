Boy Scout leader from Genesee County arrested on sexual abuse charges

A Boy Scout leader from Genesee County was arrested Thursday on charges of sexually abusing boys at a Boy Scout Camp in northern New York, according to the New York State Police.

Ronald L. Rowcliffe, 55, of Elba, reportedly had inappropriate sexual contact with several victims ranging in age from 12 to 14 years old who were attending the Massawepie Boy Scout Camp in the Town of Piercefield during the summers of 2017-2019, police said. State police said they investigated several reports of sexual abuse by Rowcliffe.

Rowcliffe was charged with two counts of first-degree sexual abuse, forcible touching and endangering the welfare of a child.

Rowcliffe was arraigned in the Town of Piercefield Court and remanded to the St. Lawrence County Jail in lieu of $10,000 cash bail or $20,000 bail bond.

Rowcliffe was listed as the Rifle Shooting instructor at Massawepie Boy Scout Camp for this summer, according to a class catalog that was posted online and comes up during an internet search. A similar link reached the Massawepie website shows an updated guide which lists a different instructor.

Massawepie is the traditional Scout summer camp for the Seneca Waterways Council of the Boy Scouts of America, which serves nearly 11,000 youth in Ontario, Wayne, Seneca, Yates and Monroe counties.

State police said that these reports remain under investigation and further charges are pending.

Police said that if anyone has information regarding this investigation or believes they may be a victim, they are asked to contact them at (518) 873-2750.