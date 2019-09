BLUESTEIN, Diane K. (McQueen)

Of Amherst, September 3, 2019. Devoted mother of Sarah (Christopher) Burger; Survived by brothers, nieces and nephews. Visitation in the Cichon-Borgosz Funeral Home, Inc., 4929 Broadway, Depew, NY Saturday 12-3 PM, where a Prayer Service will be held at 12:30 PM. Relatives and friends are invited.