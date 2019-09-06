Bills receiver/returner Andre Roberts ruled out; captains announced

Andre Roberts' Buffalo Bills debut will need to wait.

Roberts has been ruled out of Sunday's season opener against his former team, the New York Jets, with a quadriceps injury. Roberts has not participated in the last three days of practice and was in street clothes for the team's practice Friday.

Roberts signed with the Bills as a free agent when the Jets opted not to re-sign him despite an All-Pro season as a returner.

Also, tight end Tyler Kroft again was limited in practice Friday. The Bills listed him as doubtful, which represents a step in the right direction.

***

The Bills also announced their captains for the season: Josh Allen and Dion Dawkins on offense, Tremaine Edmunds and Lorenzo Alexander on defense, and Stephen Hauschka and Reid Ferguson on special teams.