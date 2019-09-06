Bank of America to close North Tonawanda branch

Bank of America has told regulators it will close a branch at 1012 Payne Ave. in North Tonawanda, one of the bank's last locations in Niagara County.

The planned closing date for the branch is July 28, 2020.

This will be the third Niagara County branch that Bank of America has closed since 2018. The other two locations were in Niagara Falls and Lewiston.

The closing of the North Tonawanda branch will leave Bank of America with one Niagara County branch, at 1263 Military Road in Niagara Falls.

Tara Burke, a Bank of America spokeswoman, said the bank is renovating some of its other branches in the region, and has added a private banking office in downtown Buffalo.