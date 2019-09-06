After 43 years, Roger Christian is out at Star 102.5

A year after entering the Buffalo Broadcasters Association Hall of Fame and 43 years since he started working at the same station when it had different call letters and names, Roger Christian has been let go by WTSS-FM, Star 102.5.

Christian, who worked the 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. shift, confirmed that shortly before the end of his Thursday shift he was told by local Entercom’s Buffalo market manager Greg Ried and program director Sue O’Neill that the position was being eliminated.

“They said something about (the shift) may be voice tracked but I didn’t want to go into it," said Christian, adding that other people in accounting and production who have been at the station for some time had been let go, too, within the past month or two.

Entercom has been making cost-cutting moves of personnel at stations across the country, most recently in Denver and San Francisco.

“I was a little shocked, but I just know that it's the nature of the business now,” said Christian, who was at the station when it was known as Rock 102 and Majic 102.5.

Christian, who started in local radio as a teenager 55 years ago and has one of the smoothest voices on the air, cleaned out his cubicle desk and was walked out of the building, which he said is customary under the circumstances.

Christian, whose real name is Emerson Stevens, said his plans aren’t clear yet.

“I've got some balls in the air now, but I just don't want to jump on anything too soon,” he said.

He doesn’t have any hard feelings about his exit.

“Certainly not,” said Christian. “It's just something that corporate was doing.”

“I know Greg Ried really was pulling for me because he said when he was in Olean, he grew up listening to me on the air on 102.5,” said Christian. “They were all in my corner and they tried to push it back as long as they could. I understand that, but it's just out of their hands.”

