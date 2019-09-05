UB men to have three MAC games on TV

The UB men’s basketball team have three Mid-American Conference games scheduled for national television in January as the conference released its schedule Wednesday.

The Bulls will face Miami (Ohio) in Oxford on Jan. 10, a game that will be carried by the CBS Sports Network at 7 p.m.

On Jan. 24 UB will host Kent State at 6:30 p.m., also on CBSSN. A week later, on Jan. 31, ESPNU will carry the home game with Bowling Green at 7 p.m.

The Bulls’ MAC opener will be at Alumni Arena against Northern Illinois Jan. 4 at 2 p.m. Senior Day will be on March 3 against Miami (Ohio).