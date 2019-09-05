TYSON, Ronald Jr.

TYSON - Ronald Jr. Of Buffalo, entered into rest unexpectedly on August 29, 2019. Beloved son of Tammy L. Daniel and Ronald Tyson Sr.; dear brother of Rodrick Tyson. Relatives and friends may visit the Lombardo Funeral Home (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Friday from 4-7 PM and may visit St. John's Church, 184 Goodell St., Buffalo on Saturday from 11 AM - 12 Noon. A Funeral Service will immediately follow. Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com