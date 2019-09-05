TERHAAR, Paul "Bink"

TERHAAR - Paul "Bink"

Passed away on September 3, 2019.Beloved husband of June (Feldman)Terhaar, dear father of Paul Jr. (Grace), Dr. Marge Terhaar, Dr. Peter (Jennifer)Terhaar, James (Diane)Terhaar, Mary Beth (Joseph) Nuchereno, John (Rosella)Terhaar and Patricia (Bob) Bateman, loving grandfather of 21 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren; brother of the late George "Tom" (late Nancy and late Jeanette) Terhaar, late Richard (late Margaret) Terhaar and the late Robert (late Beatrice) Terhaar.Family and friends may call Friday from 2-4 & 7-9 pm at the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, INC (Southtowns Chapel) 3155 Orchard Park Road, a Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday at 9:00 am at St. John Vianney Church, (please assemble at church); the burial will follow the mass at Nativity Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the St. John Vianney School in Paul's memory. Paul was a U.S. Army Veteran of the Korean War, 3rd Order of St. Dominic, Knights of St. John's #387, St. Vincent De Paul Society, Graduate of Neumann High School and Canisius College. Please share online condolences at

WWW.CANNANFH.COM