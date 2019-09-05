TAKSEN, Claire W. "The Queen Mother"

Beloved mother, grand-mother and great-grandmother passed away August 31, 2019. Predeceased by her husband Irving A. Taksen and grandson Todd Baker. Survived by her children, Barbara (Doug) Baker, J. Robert (Susan), Melinda Taksen; 5 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Claire's Funeral Service will be held 11 AM FRIDAY in the Rabbi Abraham Solomon Chapel at Temple Beth El, 139 S. Winton Rd. Interment Mt. Hope Cemetery. Shiva has been cancelled. We apologize for any inconvenience. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to The American Cancer Society or a charity of your choice. To leave an online condolence please go to: www.brightonmemorialchapel.com