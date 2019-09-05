SORENSON, Nancy R. (Carroll)

In Rochester, previously of Buffalo, NY, died at age 90 on Thursday, August 29, 2019. Born in Buffalo, she was predeceased by her parents, Anselm B. and Mildred E. (nee Mischler) Carroll; her husband, Merle (Bud); and sons Patrick N. and infant Daniel J. Also predeceased by siblings, Edward Carroll, Audrey Larson and Mary Lou Carroll. Beloved mother and grandmother to Michael (Camille); Kim and Eric Sorenson. She is also survived by loving cousins Kathy Clark, Cheryl Schram, and Judy Huber, nephews, nieces and dear friends. Family and friends may call Sunday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM at THE DIETRICH FUNERAL HOME, Inc., 2480 Kensington Ave., Amherst. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday at 9:30 AM at Infant of Prague Church, 921 Cleveland Dr., Cheektowaga, NY 14225. Please assemble at the church. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials in her name may be made to ST. JUDE CHILDREN'S RESEARCH HOSPITAL, 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences shared online at www.TheDietrichFuneralHome.com