Someone has 80 million reasons to be glad they shopped at Tops in Derby

Derby, the tranquil lakeside hamlet that attracted the city’s rich and famous a century or so ago, may be gaining another millionaire.

An $80 million winning Powerball ticket was purchased recently at the Tops Friendly Market on Erie Road, according to state lottery officials.

The Powerball jackpot purchase marked the first in Western New York since the state joined the Multi-State Lottery Association in 2010, said Brad Maione, communications director for the New York State Gaming Commission.

It was business as usual later Thursday morning at the store's customer service desk where the purchase was made.

Customer Kevin Ring was at the counter checking a fistful of Powerball tickets using the store’s electronic reader when he learned the winning purchase was made at “his” Tops.

The 59-year-old Angola resident knew he wasn’t the winner, since he had already checked his numbers at home, a habit after 40 years of buying lottery tickets, he said.

He recalled winning once, a $1,000 Quick-Pick he bought years ago. He didn’t recall how he spent the money.

“I play when I get around to it, but I do play every week. It’s a shot in the dark,” Ring said. “The question is, what would I do if I won? I’d be overwhelmed.”

Elsewhere in the market, store workers gathered in groups, speculating over when the ticket was sold and whether a regular customer purchased it.

Frannie Corsaro, who works at the store’s customer service desk, had the day off but stopped at the store and heard the news.

“Oh, my,” she said, holding a small white dog. “I wonder if I sold it.”

Lottery officials do not anticipate the winner will claim the jackpot for weeks, Maione said.

“In many cases, people take a little time to get their affairs in order, retain a financial adviser and figure out what the steps will be before they claim their winning,” said Maione. “Once people do come forward, we undertake a security check on the winner and the retailer.”

The store will receive a $10,000 commission, Maione said. The winner will have the option of receiving an $80 million annuity over 30 years or taking a lump sum payout of $57.3 million, which would be reduced to about $38.5 million after 24% federal and 8.82% state taxes, Maione said.

Derby, 18 miles southwest of Buffalo, is home to about 6,400 people. In the early 20th century, it served as the summer home for many of Buffalo’s affluent families, including Larkin, Kellogg and Schoellkopf. Graycliff, a home designed by Frank Lloyd Wright for the family of Darwin Martin, a Larkin Soap Co. executive, stands refurbished today on the shore of Lake Erie – not far from the Tops plaza.

The winning ticket – 04 08 30 52 59 and Powerball 02 – was drawn Wednesday night in Tallahasee, Fla.

A Powerball prize of any amount may be claimed up to one year from the date of the drawing.

The grand prize may be the most money won in a lottery on a ticket sold in Erie County, but it is nowhere near the biggest jackpots of all time. The top five are all over $500 million.