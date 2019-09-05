Reporters' Notebook: Sept. 5, 2019

OLAF FUB SEZ: An insight from cartoonist Cathy Guisewite, born on this date in 1950: “Food, love, career and mothers, the four major guilt groups.”

• • •

DRUMSTICK BEAT – St. Luke Lutheran Church, 900 Maryvale Drive at Union Road, Cheektowaga, offers a chicken barbecue from 4 p.m. Friday until sold out. Dinners are $11, drive-through only, and include two sides and dessert.

• • •

SKY HIGH – Mental Health Peer Connection will host a Kite Festival Celebrating Mental Health from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in Gratwick Park, River Road near Witmer Road, North Tonawanda. There will be free hot dogs and other activities. Those attending are urged to bring a dish to pass. Basic standard kites will be available for those who don’t have their own. For more info, call Dan Colpoys at 836-0822, ext. 166.

• • •

BIG CATCH – Buffalo Bills great and broadcaster Steve Tasker will make an appearance at the Buffalo Sports Card Convention from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday in the Polish Falcons Club, 445 Columbia Ave., Depew. Tasker will sign autographs from noon to 1 p.m. for $20 an autograph.

Unable to attend? Drop off memorabilia in advance for Tasker to autograph at Bases Loaded Sports Collectibles, 794 French Road, Cheektowaga. Admission to the show is free. For more info, visit buffalosportscardconvention.com.

• • •

TECH SAVVY – Colleen Heidinger, who worked for DreamWorks Animation in California before returning to Buffalo to become vice president of 43North, is featured speaker at a dinner meeting next Wednesday evening of the Buffalo Niagara Chapter of the National Association of Women Business Owners (NAWBO).

It begins with networking at 5 p.m. in Hyatt Place, 5020 Main St., Amherst, followed by dinner at 6. The evening also will include a special 9/11 tribute. Cost is $35 for members, $40 for guests. To register online, visit nawbowny.org.

• • •

GET CREATIVE – Award-winning local artist Stephanie Drehs will begin a series of lessons on how to make a Victorian beaded purse at 3 p.m. Monday in the Niagara History Center, 215 Niagara St., Lockport. Sessions will continue on Sept. 23, Sept. 30, and Oct. 14, 21 and 28.

Fee for the class is $70. Students may bring their own beading supplies or purchase bead kits for $35. Additional beads are for sale in the History Center’s Outwater Emporium Gift Shop. To register, call 434-7433. For more info, email StephanieDrehs55@msn.com.

• • •

HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Ryki Zuckerman, Dick Rasmus, Scott Gehl, Alan Pergament, Janine Elkin, Suzanne Belz, Dave Botsford, Sue Smith, Jerry Schoemick, Irma Feenly Derwin, Melissa Evers, Sarah Cheney, Denise Perkovich, Gary Bradley and Rose Purdy.

To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.