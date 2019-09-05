Public input sought on regional bicycle master plan

The Greater Buffalo Niagara Regional Transportation Council has announced that it will hold community workshops aimed at getting the public's input on developing a regional master plan for Erie and Niagara counties.

The completed master plan is intended to provide a framework for future investments in the region's bicycle and trail network. In addition, it will offer a guide for future bikeway and trail policies, aiming to create in both counties a safer, more comfortable, convenient and enjoyable experience for bicyclists and trail users.

The first workshop is set for 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in the cafeteria at Hamburg High School, 411 Legion Drive, Hamburg.

The second will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Center for Tomorrow on the University at Buffalo's North Campus in Amherst.